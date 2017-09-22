Man Suffers Minor Burns In Hob Fire
22nd September 2017
Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue
Islanders are being reminded not to leave items on top of kitchen appliances, and to ensure they are turned off when not in use.
It comes after Jersey’s Fire and Rescue service was called to a smoke-logged building in St Brelade this lunchtime.
Nine firefighters and two fire engines rushed to the scene, after receiving reports of a “structure fire” at 12:22.
A man was treated for minor burns following the incident, which started when a plastic tray was left on top of an electric hob.
Fire crews removed a “severely damaged” extraction unit above the oven to ensure the flames had not spread.
Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue
A spokesperson said: “The Fire & Rescue Service would like to remind the public of the dangers of leaving any items unattended on top of cooking appliances.
“If cooking appliances are not in use, isolating the electrical supply at the socket is recommended.
“We would also like to urge anyone discovering an incident to Get Out, Stay Out, and Call the Fire Service.”