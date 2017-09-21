Man O’War Warning
21st September 2017
How details of the first sighting of a Man O’War in Jersey appeared on Facebook
Dog-walkers are being urged to be careful after a deadly sea creature was spotted at La Pulente.
The Portuguese Man O’War looks like a jellyfish and can deliver a very painful and potentially fatal sting with its tentacles.
There have been 9 confirmed sightings in Guernsey.
Matt Noel found the one in St Ouen’s Bay:
“I noticed what looked like an inflated plastic just popping out of a big clump of seaweed. I thought it looked a bit suspicious. The blue bottom of it – I instantly recognised as a Portuguese Man O’War from the recent news articles of them dotted around the beaches in Guernsey.”
The Man o’War has been removed, and the Environment Department is asking beach-goers to keep an eye out for any more – but not to touch them.
Caroline Maffia from Environmental Health says
“Pain from a Portuguese Man O’War sting typically lasts 15 to 20 minutes and you treat it
differently to a jellyfish sting.”
She advises:
*if you’re in the sea, get out of the water
*as soon as possible, rinse the area with vinegar to remove the man-o- war tentacles
*when you can, immerse the affected area in hot water (as hot as you can handle, without burning the skin), or apply a hot pack for 45 minutes
*avoid the use of urine, it doesn’t relieve the sting and can make it worse
*If the pain continues, treat with local anaesthetic gels and other forms of pain relief from a pharmacy
*dial 999 if someone needs emergency help
Credit: Guernsey Wildlife