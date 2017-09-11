Man Overboard Pulled From Sea

A man was pulled from the sea after falling overboard from a sailing yacht off Jersey’s coast.
Both St Helier lifeboats were called out yesterday morning when a boat reported one of its crew had gone over the side.
The skipper made a panicked call to Jersey Coastguard saying one of the crew of three had gone overboard.
Radio contact was poor, the vessel has no GPS to give an exact location, and a Mayday call for other boats to help went unanswered.
The RNLI all-weather and inshore lifeboats launched in Force 5 winds and headed towards the yacht, which was some two miles south-east of St Helier.
En-route, and thanks to good visibility, a man was spotted in the water waving and being kept afloat by his lifejacket.
He was around 100 feet from the yacht’s track.
He was pulled onto the lifeboat, checked over and taken back to shore.
Jersey Coastguard says he was uninjured and taken to dry off and recover from his ordeal.
“Jersey Coastguard would like to thank the timely response by the Volunteer Lifeboat crews of both the St Helier all weather and inshore Lifeboat’s and their vigilance whilst transiting out to the scene which led to a successful outcome.”