Man Hospitalised After New Year’s Day Assault

A man was admitted to hospital following an alleged assault on Georgetown Road in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The victim was involved in an ‘altercation’ with another man and a woman, who were walking together at around 03.30 on Sunday.

He was subsequently assaulted and sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police were called to the scene but want to establish what happened prior to the assault.

All three people involved were wearing dark colours.

Anyone who saw them near the junction of La Route du Fort and Don Road is asked to contact police.