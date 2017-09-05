Man With Hose Tackles Liberation Square Fire

5th September 2017

Credit: Jersey Police

Jersey Police have thanked a member of the public who put out a bin fire in Liberation Square using just a garden hose.
The man – who works for local firm Castle Cleaning – bravely stopped the blaze before it was able to spread.
He was caught on CCTV tackling the flames at around 07:17 this morning.
Officers have suggested the fire was started by a cigarette.
They have offered their thanks to the man, who is yet to be named, writing: #NotAllHeroesHaveFireEngines

Share this story: