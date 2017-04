Man Charged Following Gorey Robbery

A man arrested in connection with an incident in Gorey Village has been charged with break and entry.

A number of items were stolen from a property in the area on Tuesday 28th March, whilst the occupants were asleep.

48 year old Matthew Higham has also been charged with motoring offences on the same day.

He has been remanded in custody until his appearance in Jersey’s Magistrates Court on Monday.