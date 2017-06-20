Navigation
Home
On Air
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Man Charged Over Ecstasy Seizure
20th June 2017
A man is due in court charged with intending to supply drugs after police seized ecstasy tablets that have been linked to the death of a teenager.
Laurence Munks (36) will appear before the Magistrate this morning.
Two other people who were also arrested at the weekend have been released without charge.
18 year old Kyle Pringle died in hospital on Saturday.
It’s believed he had taken an ecstasy tablet stamped with the word ‘IKEA’.
Police later issued a health warning about the tablets and said anyone who had taken one and felt unwell should seek medical attention
.
Share this story:
« Previous Post
Next Post »