Man Burned In BBQ Fire

A man suffered burns to his arm trying to stop a fire in gas BBQ spreading to his home.
The blaze in St Lawrence was put out using a dry powder extinguisher, but the nearby conservatory was damaged by the heat.
Fire Crews say the fire was caused by a loose pipe.
As the good BBQ weather continues, they are urging us to check connections regularly.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Jersey Fire and Rescue says:
” (we) recommend that if you have a gas BBQ or gas heater you should frequently check that pipe work for leaks.
This can be done with soapy water or a special leak detection fluid. All threaded connections should be spanner tight and gas hoses should be regularly inspected for wear and cracking.
It is also never wise to site your BBQ adjacent to your property as if it does catch fire your property will be at risk.
Finally only tackle a fire if you are competent in firefighting and have the appropriate means of extinguishing it. In a fire situation the focus must always be on safety, ensuring that your loved ones are away from danger.
Call 999 the Fire and Rescue Service are only minutes away.”