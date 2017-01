Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Armed Robbery

A 31 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a St Helier shop owner at knife-point last week.

Armed officers were deployed following reports of a man threatening the owner of Temple Stores on Stopford Road on Thursday evening.

A team of detectives launched a large scale manhunt after the alleged offender escaped with cash and property.

The man is being held in police custody.