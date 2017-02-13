Man Arrested Following Alleged Assault

A man has been arrested following an alleged serious assault on Friday afternoon.

The 33 year old is being held in custody by Jersey Police, in connection with the incident in the Havre des Pas area.

The alleged incident is reported to have taken place outside Lorraine Guest House at around 4pm.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“On Friday 10th February 2017 just after 4 o’clock in the afternoon, Police were called outside Lorraine Guest House, Havre Des Pas on a report of serious assault on a male. Police are looking for witnesses who may have information that can help the investigation. A 33-year-old man has today been arrested and is currently is police custody.”

Anyone who saw what happened – or who may be able to help officers with their enquiries – is asked to call 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.