NEWS
Man Arrested After Cat Death
29th August 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal after a cat was found dead in Jersey.
Police say a 64 year old man has been arrested and released on bail – and that investigations are continuing.
The JSPCA say the cat was found on Great Union Road in St Helier at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.
It has now been taken to the JSPCA mortuary.
