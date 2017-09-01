Navigation
£150K Cannabis Haul: Man (59) Arrested
1st September 2017
A 59-year-old man has been arrested after Jersey’s Customs and Immigration service seized cannabis with a street value of around £150,000.
The 10 kilogram haul was in a vehicle which arrived on the Condor Liberation from Poole on Thursday 31 August.
James Edmund Church, who is originally from Eton, is due to appear at Jersey’s Magistrates Court this morning.
So far this year, Customs officers have seized drugs worth £2.7 million.
Anyone with information about drug smuggling is asked to contact the Customs Drugs Freephone on 0800 735 5555, where they can speak to an officer in complete confidence.
