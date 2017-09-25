Navigation
NEWS
Man (40) Dies After Gas Explosion
25th September 2017
Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue
A 40-year-old man who suffered “severe burns” following a gas explosion in the early hours of Saturday morning has died.
Michal Juzef Kmuk was airlifted to the Chelsea and Westminster Burns Unit on Saturday afternoon.
Jersey Police say he passed away at 04:40 on Monday 25 September.
One other person was also treated at A&E following the incident, but was not admitted to hospital.
The explosion was caused by a gas leak, which blew out windows and roof tiles at the farm-workers’ accommodation in St Clement.
Jersey Police and Jersey Fire & Rescue are investigating the blast, which is not being treated as suspicious.
A file is now being prepared for the Deputy Viscount.
