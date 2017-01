Man (31) Charged Over Town Robbery

A 31-year-old man is appearing at Jersey’s Magistrate’s Court this morning, charged with robbery.

It follows an incident at a St Helier shop last week.



Armed officers were called to Temple Stores on Stopford Road on Thursday evening.

Pawel Dzielak, who was born in Poland, was charged in relation to the incident just after 9 o’clock this morning.