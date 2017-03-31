Luxury Stamps Come To Jersey

A collection of rare stamps and coins worth more than £1 million has been brought to Jersey for a ‘Luxury Asset Event’.

It includes an error stamp – which was originally priced at 13p – which is now valued at £135,000.

Also in the collection is a rare penny Black – the world’s first stamp – and a block of tuppeny Blues worth just under a million pounds.

Keith Heddle, the managing director of Stanley Gibbons Investment, says the million pound block of stamps is “extraordinary”:

“Most people will have heard of the Penny Black, the world’s first stamp, and may have even seen an example before; but we will be bringing over one of the finest examples of its kind to help show people what makes a particular stamp like this so rare, and so valuable.

Heritage and long-term value are increasingly a big attraction of stamps; some sophisticated investors consider them not just beautiful objects to collect, but potentially assets that could be an attractive investment in every sense of the word. The error stamp began life in 1976 at 13p but due to a freak printing error and its rarity, it is now priced at £135,000.”