Lunchtime Chase To Celebrate Elizabeth Castle

Businesses across the island are being asked to let their staff run to Elizabeth Castle and back during their lunch-break next month.
The first ever Hawksford Castle Chase will see staff team up in pairs to take on the four mile relay event on the 6th of September.
It is all being done to celebrate the historic landmark and to preserve its future.
Michael Powell at Hawksford says he is looking forward to see all those taking part.
“We know that we have some very serious teams who are going to treat it very much as a competitive challenge and there are many others who are just simply taking part because they just want to take part in a very fun event.”
Money is being raised as part of the Love Your Castle campaign, with the first project to restore the Barracks Hospital Building within the castle grounds, which is currently closed to the public.
Michael says he wants to help give the castle a bright future.
“Rather unlike Gorey Castle, Elizabeth Castle has not had the same love and attention over the years and very much needs some investment. Hawksford is very proud of being involved in raising funds with Jersey Heritage to help preserve its future.”
The race is suitable for runners of all abilities, experienced or first time runners are all welcome. Teams of two each run the two miles across the sand to Elizabeth Castle and back.
27 Hawksford team members will be taking part – either as runners or as marshals. Hawksford hopes its corporate neighbours will follow suit and encourage their employees to sign up for what will be a lunchtime of fun and friendly rivalry.
Ryan Crawford is a regular runner – and says he’s looking forward to taking part.
“The best thing about running in Jersey is the scenery and the castles are such an iconic part of it. I’m looking forward to running on the mixture of tarmac, sand and castle!”
Senior company and trust administrator at Hawksford, Melissa Morris, says it is a good excuse for her to get back into running.
“I haven’t run for a few years so I thought this would be the perfect challenge to motivate me to get into running again and so far it’s working! Now I’m just really looking forward to enjoying the challenge and doing it for such a great cause.”
To enter the race, for a team of two is £40 and it’s £35 for Jersey Heritage Corporate members. You can register here. Registration closes on 4th September.