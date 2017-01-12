Lowest Unemployment Figure In Six Years

The number of unemployed islanders has reached its lowest level in six years, according to new figures released today.

1280 people in Jersey were registered as actively looking for work in December last year – that’s 30 fewer than the previous month.

It’s 110 fewer than when compared with the same month in 2015.

The States’ Back to Work Programme helped 2000 people find work last year – with 70% of those in retail, hospitality, tourism, construction and finance.

Social Security Assistant Minister, Deputy Graham Trusott says there are a number of factors helping more people find a job:

”The department is well funded and well resourced. I’m so pleased we have such a great team of dedicated staff that help people back into work. For example, at the Jobs Fest this autumn we got 80 people back into the workplace.”

Deputy Trusott says the now real challenge begins to keep people employed following the busy Christmas period is over:

”There is a bit of a see-saw throughout the year. Easter we will see a pick-up again then it will ease off in Autumn. It will then pick-up again in time for Christmas.

”The economy last year grew by 5%. There are not many jurisdictions that can boast those types of figures.”

The report also revealed there were more men registered as unemployed than females, while 79% are British or from Jersey and 11% are Portuguese.