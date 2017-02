Louisa Johnson To Play Big Gig In The Park

Louisa Johnson will be supporting Olly Murs at Sure’s Big Gig in the Park!

The news was announced live on Channel 103 this morning – and via the organisers’ social media pages:

The former X Factor winner has been revealed as part of the line up for this summer’s event.

Olly Murs had already been confirmed as headliner for the popular festival.

They will both be in the island to perform on Saturday 15 July.

For more details head to the event’s website.