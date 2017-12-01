Lottery Jackpot Up To £845,000
1st December 2017
The top prize in this year’s Channel Islands Christmas Lottery has risen again. The jackpot now stands at £845,000.
With just over a fortnight until draw day, that prize is only going to continue rising as more tickets are sold.
The draw is due to take place on Tuesday 19th December.
All proceeds from tickets sold in the island will be donated to the Association of Jersey Charities.
