NEWS
Lottery Jackpot Rises To £905,000
7th December 2017
Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Poster
The top prize in the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery is now worth £905,000.
Lyn Wilton from the Association of Jersey Charities has told Channel 103 she wouldn’t be surprised if it surpasses last year’s final jackpot of £1.1million.
The proceeds from the lottery are given out to help local good causes with special projects like building works.
The 2017 lottery winners will be announced on Tuesday 19th December.
