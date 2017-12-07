Lottery Jackpot Rises To £905,000

7th December 2017

Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Poster

The top prize in the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery is now worth £905,000.
Lyn Wilton from the Association of Jersey Charities has told Channel 103 she wouldn’t be surprised if it surpasses last year’s final jackpot of £1.1million.
The proceeds from the lottery are given out to help local good causes with special projects like building works.
The 2017 lottery winners will be announced on Tuesday 19th December.

Share this story: