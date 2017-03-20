Long-Term Care Review Launched

The Health and Social Security Scrutiny panel has launched a review into the Long-Term Care Scheme, which will seek to determine if it meets the needs of those enrolled.

It follows questions over waiting and assessment times, and States discussions about the way the scheme is funded.

The scheme was introduced in 2014 to “assist islanders with the high costs associated with home and residential care”.

The consultation will look at how future demand will be affected by Jersey’s ageing population – with a particular focus on the implications for the ring-fenced Long-Term Care Fund.

Deputy Richard Renouf, Chairman of the Panel, said: “During its review the Panel will investigate how the Long-Term Care Scheme is administered, who is eligible for support and how assessments of care needs are conducted.

“We will also look at the financial sustainability of the Long-Term Care Fund in the light of a growing need to care for an ageing population.

“We would like to encourage anyone who has applied for the Long-Term Care Benefit or been involved with the Scheme in any way to contribute to our review and share their views.

“I hope that our review will contribute to developing the way we care for vulnerable people in our Island.”

To share your views:

Post: Scrutiny Office, Morier House, Halkett Place, St Helier, JE1 1DD

Email: scrutiny@gov.je