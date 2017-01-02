Local Charity Launches ‘Virtual Challenge’

Islanders are encouraged to take part in a “virtual challenge” to raise money for local charity Little Miracles.

The organisation supports people using Jersey’s Special Care Baby Unit, where at least 10% of births in the island take place.

Little Miracles has helped almost 400 families since 2014.

Anybody can take part in the challenge, by pledging to walk or run a distance of their choice by the end of January.

Organiser Cirsty De Gruchy-Wilson says: “For us, it’s hugely important.

“All the money that we raise stays in the island, and we are a small charity, so we’re always trying to think of innovative ways to raise money.”

Little Miracles has released this ‘Challenge Checklist’:

Decide on your distance (Miles or KM, it’s up to you) 25km/75km/100km/half marathon/marathon/round the island. Join our Little Miracles Virtual Run 2017 Facebook Group and pledge your distance, or email us on littlemiraclesjersey@gmail.com if you don’t have Facebook. Set up a fundraising page and share it to get support & raise money to encourage you along Get those trainers on and get running/walking Share your progress in the Facebook group or on twitter with #lmvirtualrun17 Invite your colleagues, friends and family to join in. Maybe you can set up an office challenge, or why not get together a group of friends and make it a social event?

Raise over £100 and we will send you a medal.

Credit: Little Miracles