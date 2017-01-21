Local Campaign Shortlisted For UK Award!

A local safety campaign warning children about the dangers of taking so-called ‘legal highs’ has been shortlisted for a national marketing award.

Prison! Me! No Way!!! is up for two awards for its ‘The highs.exposed’ programme which has been engaging with parents and children through a number of different channels. The winners will be announced in London in April.

Chairperson Lesley Harrison explains why it’s been a success:

‘We wanted to make sure we were producing materials that are relevant to them and can actually hit home that message of the devastating effects these drugs can have. We had a huge TV campaign, we used radio, we used press, we engaged with parents during a road show’.

She says says the nomination is the result of Police, youth and drug and alcohol services coming together to make a difference:

‘We were able to bring together all the key parties in the island who have a role to play. We all worked very hard together and it was a really good example of what can happen in a small community, whenever like-minded people put together their resources and their capabilities’.