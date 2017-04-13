Lifeboat Crew ‘Stand Behind’ Sacked Coxswain

The crew of the St Helier lifeboat have confirmed that they will not be returning to their roles until their Coxswain is reinstated.

All 25 members resigned after Mr Hibbs was dismissed for alleged “breaches” of the RNLI’s code of conduct – which he denies.

In a statement released this morning, the crew say they have been “extremely humbled by the wave of public support they have received.”

They add that they are “all devastated” by the situation, but say they have “never had any reason to doubt” their Coxswain.

The crew reiterate that their “strong bond” means they will “stand behind the man at the wheel”.

It comes after the Assistant Chief Minister, Senator Paul Routier, called for the lifeboat men to “return to their positions”.

The crew confirm they would return to work immediately if Mr Hibbs was reinstated while the appeal process is underway.

The lifeboat men have also asked that the UK crew members currently covering their posts be “shown the respect they deserve”.

They conclude: “Our issues are with the RNLI management and not our fellow colleagues who provide vital lifesaving services up and down the UK coasts.”

More than 3,500 people have now signed a petition calling for Mr Hibbs to be reinstated.