Liberty Bus To Begin Folding Bike Hire Scheme

Bus passengers will be able to explore the island on two wheels as folding bikes will soon be available to hire from Liberation Station.

Docking stations for 12 bikes – which will be named after Jersey’s parishes – will be installed on Wednesday 1st March.

Passengers will be able to take the bicycles on the bus with them.

Liberty Bus says the scheme will have both health and environmental benefits.

General Manager, Kevin Hart, says: “Feedback we’ve got is you can’t take bikes on-board buses and because we can’t take a full sized bike on the bus, we’ve looked at these foldable bikes.

“A lot of tourists to the island will like to use them – we’ll have the bike map available so you can go out and explore – but also locals.

“It just allows you to enjoy the scenery of Jersey for the parts the buses can’t get you to.”

Those hoping to use the bikes will be asked to pay a £5 annual membership.

Bikes will then be available to hire for £6.50/24 hours.

Mr Hart says the whole process can be done online.

“It’s all done on your credit card, and if you lose the bike, then obviously you’re liable for it,” he says, adding that safety equipment will also be available.

“There will be a small charge for that, but very minimal – to cover any damage, as obviously we’ve got to check the helmets when they come back.”