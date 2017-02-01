Liberty Bus Seeks Feedback

More regular services to both Gorey and the Airport could be introduced as part of the island’s new bus timetable.



Liberty Bus is looking for feedback on its Spring/Summer schedule.

You can view the proposed timetable here.

Spokesperson Jess Stanier says the company is committed to making public transport more accessible, but it needs to know what customers want.

“If there’s a suggestion and we get that suggestion quite a few times and we can see that actually, that looks like it’s something quite a lot of people want and that we know will be used then of course we’ll consider it,” she says.

“So it’s really a chance to have your voice heard and it’s the right time to do it, because we can still make changes now.”

How to have your say:

There are public meetings at Liberation Station on:

Thursday 2nd February – from 16.00-17.30

Friday 3rd February – from 11.30-14.00

You can also email: yourviews@hctgroup.org