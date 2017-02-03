Liberate Welcomes Turing Pardons

Liberate has welcomed the posthumous pardons given to thousands of gay and bisexual men in the UK.

The announcement was made earlier this week, under the Turing Law, introduced following the case of Alan Turing.

The equality charity’s Vice-Chair believes the move shows real progress in equal rights.

Ellie Jones says its scope could have been wider though:

“It is a massive step and a very welcome step, although it is a shame it was only for those who’ve passed away. It’s a great move forward in showing people that the UK Government was wrong in having these laws in the first place.”

Liberate has confirmed it is continuing talks with the States of Jersey and Guernsey on whether a similar thing could happen locally.

However Ellie says they are unsure as to how many people may be eligible for a pardon:

“We’ve spoken to the States in both islands about it, but at the moment it is all about researching whether anyone may be eligible for a pardon. There is also a question of whether families would want us to dig up their past, but we have spoken to a couple of people about it so far.”