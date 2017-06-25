Navigation
Home
On Air
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Let The Games Begin!
25th June 2017
The 2017 Island Games is officially underway
.
Sunday is the first day of supporting action in Gotland.
It follows a spectacular opening ceremony on Saturday evening.
Our reporter Jonny Freeman was there.
http://www.channel103.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/ig-wrap.wav
Jersey’s Team Manager Jeff Reed says it has got our athletes ready to compete:
“The buzz of everybody cheering, everybody waving the Jersey flag – it’s a great feeling”
He is just asking them all to do their best.
http://www.channel103.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/igreed.wav
More than 200 local athletes will be taking part across 14 sports over the next 6 days.
Jersey topped the medals table in 2015 when the island hosted the Games.
For more action and updates from Gotland follow us on
twitter
and
Facebook
.
Share this story:
« Previous Post
Next Post »