Lessons To Be Learnt After Pensioner’s Death

A number of Jersey agencies missed opportunities to provide support for an elderly man who couldn’t look after himself properly, a serious case review has found.

Mr Fisher – who had a mild learning disability – died at his home after consistently refusing help from medical professionals, because ”he thought he didn’t need it”.

It’s not known how or when Mr Fisher died, but his body was not discovered for some time after his death.

Concerns were raised about his declining health and the ”state of his living conditions”, but he wouldn’t let officials inside his home and he didn’t want to move into a care facility.

At one point, the man – aged in his late 70s – agreed to have support workers visit on a daily basis, but staff said ”they felt that they weren’t wanted there”.

Those visits ended after about a year.

The review reveals a number of failings by the system, including a lack of procedures to deal with self-neglect cases, and not having enough cross-agency communication when Mr Fisher missed important medical appointments.

The chairwoman of Jersey’s Safeguarding Partnership Board, Glenys Johnston, says no one is solely to blame for Mr Fisher’s situation.

She says serious case reviews are about ”learning” and not about ”punishment”.

”It wouldn’t have been possible to use the law to intervene in Mr Fisher’s life, because he had the capacity to make his own decisions.”

She adds that finding the balance between duty of care and human rights is very difficult:

”The public may think that professionals should have forced their way in but the public needs to understand that if you’re an adult and you have the ability to make decisions for yourself, that’s called living in a free society.”

However, Mrs Johnston says there was a lack of communication between the departments and organisations coordinating his care:

”What happened was that agencies didn’t come together. They weren’t drawn together for a professional meeting or multi-agency meeting. All the people involved in the case could and should have come together.

”Anyone could have called that meeting, including the Police, social workers or the hospital, but no one did.

”They could have said ‘can we get together, because none of us are being accepted by Mr Fisher and maybe together we can come up with a plan.”’

The report also criticises the fact that Mr Fisher was once discharged from Jersey’s General Hospital in his pyjamas.

Lead Nurse, Wendy Baugh, says the pensioner told staff he didn’t have a next of kin to bring him clothes to go home in:

”He used hospital pyjamas and because there were no relatives that we knew of, he went home in hospital pyjamas.”

She says the hospital has improved its plans for people leaving the facility:

”We do have a discharge coordinator, we have hospital-based social workers now, so between everybody, hopefully we can come up with something, so we can find people suitable clothing.”

The report listed a number of other recommendations, which include:

looking at current self-neglect cases and how officials can find creative ways to offer help without unlawfully intervening or making someone feel threatened

raising public awareness about safeguarding, so people know what self-neglect looks like and how to report it

the need to make sure mental health assessments are happening more regularly and properly

Some of those recommendations have already been implemented.