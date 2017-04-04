Les Amis Resident Heads To Old Trafford

A Jersey football fan is on his way to watch his favourite team in the Premier League this evening – thanks to the kindness of two local police officers.

Avid Manchester United fan Simon Routier – who has Down’s Syndrome – will be at Old Trafford as his side face Everton.

Duty Inspector Sian Gidley and PC Will Labey offered him their season tickets after seeing a Facebook post about his love for the Red Devils.

Les Amis resident Simon says: “William and Sian. I want to say thank you to them for giving me the football tickets.”

He adds that he is very excited about this evening’s match – at which he is hoping to see his favourite player, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I’ve got a Man United shirt with Zlatan on,” he explains.

Sian says: “Will and I donated these tickets in a personal capacity but it was great to welcome Simon and his dad to the new Police Headquarters to hand them over.

“We were so touched to see how happy Simon was at the news he would be going to a live game.

“I hope they enjoy watching a game at Old Trafford as much as we do.”

Manchester United vs Everton kicks off at 20:00

Les Amis is a Jersey charity which provides essential services to meet the needs of those with learning disabilities – including Down’s syndrome and autism – and/or associated conditions.