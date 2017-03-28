Le Rocquier School Defends Locking Toilets

Le Rocquier School has defended its decision to lock toilets during lesson times in a bid to reduce disruption to class.

Some parents have taken to social media calling the move a ”disgrace” and ”unacceptable”.

The school has been piloting a number of schemes to encourage pupils to use the toilets outside of lesson times, as, it’s claimed, too many students are saying they need to go during class.

The Head Teacher, Philip Slater, says the decision to lock the loos follows consultation with staff and students.

He has reassured parents that pupils can use bathrooms when they need to, adding there are special arrangements for students who have medical issues.

You can read the full statement from the school below:

The Education Minister, Deputy Rod Bryans say it’s up to the school to resolve the issue as it ”has the autonomy” to make such decisions.