NEWS
Le Pouquelaye Fire: Witness Heard ‘Explosion’
14th September 2017
Jersey Fire and Rescue are responding to a blaze at Le Pouquelaye, with an eye-witness reporting he heard “an explosion”.
Peter Roux was sitting in his living room with his wife shortly after 3 o’clock this afternoon.
He told Channel 103:
“We heard an explosion which I thought sounded like a gas bottle.
“I looked outside the window, and there was lots of black smoke just up the road from me – only about maybe 20 yards.
“It looks like a garage is on fire.”
Credit: Peter Roux
Credit: Peter Roux
Peter’s wife phoned the fire brigade, while he photographed the thick smoke engulfing his road.
He says fire crews were quick to arrive on the scene.
“As far as I’m aware they were there within almost no time.
“Later on, we saw additional engines arriving – I think I saw three engines up there.
“They cordoned off the road to stop any cars coming down, then about 20 minutes later I noticed a police car stopping the road a bit further down – from traffic coming up the road.”
Credit: Peter Roux
Sirens were heard throughout St Helier as emergency services rushed to the scene.
Paramedics have confirmed nobody was inside the garage, and nobody has been injured.
Those living in the area were checked and none were found to be suffering the effects of fire or smoke.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.
Earlier, people watching the Air Display from Fort Regent had seen black smoke rising to the north.
Organisers have confirmed the fire is not connected to today’s Air Show and all aircraft are reported safe.
