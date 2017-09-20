Last Reported Asian Hornet Nest Found

Jersey’s Environment Department says all the Asian hornet nests reported to them have been found.
A third secondary nest was found on St Aubin’s hill, which is due to be destroyed in the next couple of days.
Doctor Tim De Feu says the island will be declared ‘hornet-free’, if no more nests are found within the next month.
However John De Carteret from the Jersey Beekeepers Association expects more will be discovered.
“We are winning battles in what is going to become an ongoing war. They have colonised the whole of France and moving to other European countries. Due to our geographical position, even if we were talking now and I could tell you that every Asian hornet in Jersey had been killed, then another one could fly over from France tomorrow.”
Islanders are being urged to contact the Environment Department if any more nests or lone hornets are seen.
John also warns that any others will have to be spotted quickly to stop more arriving.
“We need to find them before the end of this month, when the new queens emerge. Up to as many as two hundred new queens could come from one nest, which means you will have one nest this year and potentially two hundred next year. They are a very successful invasive species.”
