Authorities Test Response To Fake Disaster

Authorities are taking part in the biggest emergency training operation in Jersey’s history this week.

More than 200 people from more than 30 agencies will respond to a mock maritime catastrophe, involving a ferry collision.

Local authorities will be liaising with UK Government officials, calling in UK army officers and a French helicopter for assistance, and setting up a survivor centre.

Emergency Planning Officer, Mark James, says they want to test responses so local authorities are experienced and prepared – should a real disaster ever happen.

”The main aim is to make sure that all our individual plans all work together seamlessly, and that everyone is aware of the role in that response – if we were to have an incident.

”All the individual services in Jersey have mutual assistance arrangements with counter parts in the UK. For the fire service, it’s Hampshire. For Police, it’s Devon and Cornwall Police. They’ll be sending over observers and support officers.”

Gold command meets for the exercise major incident #resilientislands pic.twitter.com/CtHX7zKlgo — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) March 7, 2017

The first stage of the exercise commenced this morning with a French Navy helicopter winching a fire crew on to a boat at St Aubin’s Bay.

Mr James said:

”There is a collision at sea, and the first response is to fly some firefighters out to deal with the incident and support the ship’s crew.

”We’re running through that process using French search and rescue helicopters, which is the first time we’ve done that working with our French counterparts as well.”

Senior officials will then hold a meeting at the New Police Headquarters this afternoon to devise a strategy to deal with the evolving disaster.

Actors have been hired to play passengers who will be rescued from the vessel and sent to a survivor centre tomorrow.

Organisers say there is no need to be alarmed if you see emergency activity at the Elizabeth Terminal over the coming days.