Large Rise In Bike Thefts

Jersey Police are investigating a string of bike thefts from garden sheds and public places last month.

The number of bicycles stolen was five times higher than compared to 2016.

Officers say bike theft figures usually drop in the winter months, but that hasn’t been the case so far this year.

17 bicycles were reported taken in January alone – that compares to 3 in same month last year.

People are told not to take a relaxed attitude, leaning their bike on a lamp post or building – even if they’re stopping for just a few minutes.

Riders are advised to make sure the lock goes through the bike’s frame and is looped around something that is solid and secure.

A marking system is one of the things being used to tackle the numbers.

Crime Prevention Officer, PC Chris Ingham, says there are some useful tips we can follow:

Any information on bike thefts can be reported to Jersey Police on Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 612612.