Kenny’s Gig Returns Tonight

The popular music event Kenny’s Gig is returning to the stage after taking a three year break.

It’s taking place tonight at St James’ Church from 7pm.

Young bands and solo artists will be performing a variety of music genres including classical, rock and punk all to raise money for charity.

The event is organised by Ernie Mallett, in memory of his son Kenny who lost his life to a heart condition in 2012. He had suffered from the condition since he was born. Kenny was good friends with many of the young people that rehearsed at Sound Workshop, which is now known as Youth Arts Jersey, and along with Ernie the current young members have now decided to put on Kenny’s Gig 2017.

Kenny’s gig was last held at the Town House, where it ran for seven years. It was a 12 hour music marathon for young musicians to perform at, but this year the event is back with a new format, offering the young musicians the chance to perform an evening concert at St James Church.

Ernie himself has taught many young people to play drums, and is described as playing ‘an integral part in supporting and promoting young musicians in Jersey’.

Tonight’s event has been organised and will be managed by the young members of Youth Arts Jersey who have arranged everything from the musicians, sound and lighting crew to the front of house.

Some of tonight’s performances will include last year’s Junior Battle of the Bands winners ‘Midriff’, runners up ‘Mezra’ and the newly-formed Youth Arts Jersey Ukulele Club, to name a few.

Ernie Mallett said: ‘It’s so nice to see young local musicians putting on this concert in aid of such a worthy cause. I am so impressed with the effort that they have all made in organising this and I am hoping that everybody will come along to support the event.’