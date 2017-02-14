Just 1 Of 3 Innovation Reviews To Be Published?

Only one of the three States’ reviews into the Jersey Innovation Fund will definitely have its results made public, the Chief Minister has confirmed.

The government announced the reviews following a damning report into the fund, which revealed £1.4 million of taxpayers’ money is at risk of being written off.

The report – written by the Comptroller and Auditor General – also hinted at potential criminal activity by “third parties”.

Jersey Police has subsequently launched an investigation into the fund.

When questioned in the States about the government’s internal reviews, Senator Ian Gorst said: “There is one that may or may not be appropriate to be published, dependant on commercial sensitivities.

“The review into actions by staff: it’s most unlikely that that will be published, because it will be involving individual staff.

“But the political review: I’ve given the undertaking – as I did from day one – that it is appropriate that that is published and put into the public domain.”

The Chief Minister said the reviews will look “at all aspects” surrounding the fund, including emails, external statements, and comments in the States Assembly.

He added that once the reviews are published, “if further action is required, then that further action will be taken”.

Meanwhile, the answer to a written question submitted by Deputy Geoff Southern revealed that the results of the reviews are expected “within six to eight weeks of commencement.”

Senator Gorst was also questioned on his plans to ask other Ministers to “step aside” following the Innovation Fund furore.

Senator Philip Ozouf resigned over the scandal last month.

It has subsequently been revealed that Senator Lyndon Farnham and Senator Alan Maclean also signed off on some of the fund’s ill-fated loans.

But the Chief Minister claimed that it is not right to “second guess” the outcomes of the internal reviews, and said that no further decisions will be taken until they are published.

“That is part of the work that needs to be undertaken, so there’s absolute clarity about who had responsibility for what, at what point,” he said.

“It is providing that clarity that is going to help answer some of the questions around accountability, about what was transferred, how it was transferred and to whom it was transferred.”