Joy’s Family Thank Community For Support

The family of Joy Godfray – who drowned in the sea near Green Island in August – say the incident is a reminder of how unpredictable Jersey’s tides can be.

No alcohol or drugs were found in Miss Godfray’s system, with an inquest finding her death to have been a “tragic accident”.

Rescue teams battled challenging conditions to pull the 31-year-old musician from the water, but she sadly died in hospital.

Miss Godfray’s sister, Annie, hopes that lessons can be learnt from the tragedy.

“Even if it looks as safe as anything, just take the extra caution and never go into the sea with the false illusion that everything will be OK,” she urges.

“Whether a tide’s high or a little bit choppy, take that extra precaution.”

Speaking at Wednesday’s hearing, Miss Godfray’s mother, Kim Noble, thanked rescue teams who put their own lives in danger, saying: ”Thank you for bringing Joy home to me.”

The family has also thanked islanders for their support.

Annie says: “Jersey’s community have done fabulous.

“The love we had through social media, personal messages, flowers that were sent to us and the turnout at the funeral was astonishing.

“It really did hit you, because the whole community came together.”