Joy Godfray Inquest To Resume

An inquest into the death of a woman who got into difficulty in the sea at Green Island is due to resume today.

Joy Godfray was rescued from the rough conditions in August, but died in hospital on the eve of her 32nd birthday.

Her family says reliving her final moments today will be unbearable.

The inquest will aim to find out what happened when Joy lost her life.

Channel 103’s Miranda Cook has been speaking to Joy’s sister Annie:

The inquest into Joy Godfray’s death begins at 09.30 am.