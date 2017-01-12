JIF Officials To Be Questioned On Missing £1.4M

The Public Accounts Committee is to look into the Jersey Innovation Fund, after it emerged that £1.4 million of taxpayers’ money is at risk of being lost.

A damning report unearthed “significant failings” in the management of the fund, and recommended that no further loans are made until these are addressed.

Its author, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), Karen McConnell, even suggested that legal action against “third parties” could follow.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Deputy Andrew Lewis, says he is “shocked and dismayed” by the report’s findings.

He says: “This fund was sold to the States Assembly as the panacea to economic growth and diversification, and I haven’t seen any evidence that that has actually been achieved.

“We would like to know how many jobs this has created, what economic activity it’s created, and how sustainable some of these businesses actually are.”

Among a number of “significant failings”, Karen Mc Connell’s report criticised the “confusion” about who was accountable for the public money held by the fund.

Deputy Lewis says that his committee will be calling the Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean, the Treasurer, Richard Bell, and the fund’s former Accounting Officer, Mike King, to “account for themselves and explain exactly what happened.”

Mr King – who was also involved in the South Africa flights scandal – resigned from his post last week, days before the C&AG’s long-awaited report was published.

The Chief Minister has welcomed the Public Accounts Committee’s review, saying: “It’s absolutely right that they look at the detail, so that if there’s any further action that needs to be taken, it will be taken.”

Senator Ian Gorst also says that he accepts all of the C&AG’s findings, adding that a separate review will now look into what disciplinary measures should be taken against those involved.

But he couldn’t confirm exactly who signed off on the £2 million loans.

He says: “The department knows who approved the various loans, and all that detail will be made available to the States and a statement will be made on Tuesday.”

Senator Gorst says that work is underway to recoup some of the £1.4 million owed to the States, but admitted that he doesn’t know how much of the money will be returned.