JFA Women’s Boss Quits Over ‘Lack Of Support’

Women’s football doesn’t get the same support as the men’s game.

That’s according to Simon Petulla, who has quit as the manager of Jersey’s gold medal winning women’s team.

The manager – who led the team to victory at two Murattis and gold at the 2015 Island Games – has criticised the Jersey Football Association for neglecting the side.

Mr Petulla says the JFA didn’t do enough to ensure this year’s women’s Muratti would go ahead, after the Guernsey Football Association’s decision to cancel the event:

”The JFA and GFA should have done everything in their power to get the game on – if this had been the men’s Muratti there is no way they would of postponed it.

”The JFA should have been more supportive of the women instead of supporting the GFA, so there is a bone of contention there.”

Mr Petulla says he has become increasingly frustrated with the JFA board, after it repeatedly rejected his ideas on how to progress the side:

”We wanted to raise their profile. Once we won the gold medal in our own Island Games, there was just stumbling blocks put in place all the time.

”We wanted to take them to the next level, but it was difficult to do that. We had some great ideas, and all the ideas we had were stopped by JFA.”

The team’s assistant coach Charlie Petulla, goal keeping coach Jason Carpenter and performance coach Jimmy Kelly have also all stepped down.

Meanwhile, Simon’s wife, Kerry Petulla, quit as vice-president of the JFA board last week.

But Mr Petulla says his wife’s resignation isn’t linked with his:

”There is no link at all. Kerry was on the board of the JFA, and if anything it kept me quiet because I had to behave myself while she was on the board.

”There is no other link as to why she has left and then I have left, other than the Muratti.”



The Chief Executive of the Jersey Football Association, Neville Davidson, says:

“Our immediate focus is on Saturday’s fixture against the Navy. Thereafter we will look to appoint a new management team.”

”The Jersey FA would like to record our thanks to Simon and his team for the time and enthusiasm that they have put into managing the Jersey FA Women’s team.”