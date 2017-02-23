JFA UEFA Appeal Date Announced

The Jersey Football Association’s appeal over its application to join UEFA will be heard on 28th June, it’s been confirmed.

The island – which is aiming to be recognised as a national side – was rejected by European football’s governing body last year.

But the decision was made by an executive committee, not the Congress of 55 member nations.

If June’s appeal goes in the JFA’s favour, the UEFA Congress will then be asked to vote on allowing Jersey to compete as a national side.

Both Gibraltar and Kosovo were granted membership following similar appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.