NEWS
Jersey’s ‘Marilyn Man’ Dies
25th June 2017
The 2015 People’s Portrait: David Gainsborough Roberts
Jersey collector David Gainsborough Roberts has died.
The millionaire was well known for having one of the world’s largest collections of Marilyn Monroe memorabilia.
Mr Gainsborough Roberts was the subject of the People’s Portrait in 2015.
He was chosen for the honour after loaning his Marilyn collection to be displayed at Jersey Museum, which became of its most popular exhibitions.
Last November he sold many of his iconic pieces at auction in LA, including costumes and jewellery worn by Marilyn Monroe in the films ‘Some Like it Hot’ and ‘The Seven Year Itch’.
It it understood Mr Gainsborough Roberts died yesterday following a short illness.
