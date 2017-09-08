Jersey’s Hurricane Appeal Fund

Jersey is launching an appeal fund to help those caught up in Hurricane Irma.
In a statement, the island’s Chief Minister says his thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the destruction, which has claimed 14 lives.
Senator Ian Gorst says he is working on creating a disaster appeal so islanders can contribute towards the aid effort in the affected Carribean communities.
The British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and St Martin are among the islands badly hit by the hurricane, which is now heading towards Turks and Caicos.
And the area could be hit again – Hurricane Jose has been upgraded to Category Three – and is following the same course behind Irma.
The UK government has pledged to deploy resources to the Caribbean – with the first RAF plane carrying aid expected to leave from Brize Norton on Friday morning.
Jersey’s government says it will help too.
Senator Gorst said:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all the deceased and those still at risk.”
” As a small island, we can appreciate the devastating effect that natural disasters have on our day to day lives. We also know that, as an island, we can draw on the extraordinary resilience and spirit that comes from being part of a close-knit community. I am certain that the people of the Caribbean Islands will draw on that same strength of community as they rebuild their homes, their schools and their lives. We must support them in that endeavour.”
He goes on to say that they are examining the most pressing needs for providing aid, and will also offer digital infastructure support to Caribbean businesses as they rebuild.
Islanders are being encouraged to contribute to established relief funds, with Senator Gorst, the Bailiff’s Chambers and Jersey Overseas Aid working together to establish a local appeal.
Details are expected to be released in the coming days.
Jersey-based finance and legal firms with offices in the British Virgin Islands have closed them temporarily and are understood to be trying to make contact with their overseas colleagues.
Messages have been posted on the companies’ websites (below)