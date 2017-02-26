Jerseyman Killed In Ski Accident

A 57 year old man from Jersey has tragically died during a ski accident in the French Alps.

Mark le Sueur – who is known to many as Frank – was on holiday with his family when the incident happened.

It’s believed he was skiing off-piste in the Solaise area of Val D’Isre when he crashed at high speed on Thursday.

There are reports he was treated by authorities on scene, but later died of a heart attack while being airlifted to hospital.

The family said they won’t be making any further comments at this time.