‘Jersey Zoo’ Is Back

Durrell is changing its name back to Jersey Zoo.

The change is partly aimed at staying true to the wishes of Gerald Durrell, who opened the zoo nearly 60 years ago.

It is also part of an attempt at making the zoo more visible to visitors to the island.

CEO Dr Lesley Dickie says: “We recently carried out a survey at Jersey airport of visitors leaving the island and many tourists did not know that there was a zoo here.

“This was a big problem, accompanied by the fact I kept meeting people in my first few weeks in Jersey who apologised for referring to Durrell as a zoo.

“Zoo is a universally recognised word whereas wildlife park means different things in different languages.”

She continues: “At Durrell we are proud to be a zoo and the work we do both here in Jersey and in the wild all follows the same mission – to save species from extinction.

“Zoos are now the fourth largest funders of conservation in the world and we are pleased to make a significant contribution.

“We are also proud that Jersey is our home and this name change re-affirms that.”

The name change will come into effect on the 3rd of April.

Honorary Director Dr Lee Durrell says she supports the move.

“Putting ‘zoo’ back into Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust is something I welcome, for it reinforces what Gerald Durrell had been working towards all his life – to ensure that zoos are genuine and powerful instruments for conservation,” she says.

“Ten years ago, we made a conscious decision to avoid the word ‘zoo’, because of its perceived negative connotations.

“Today we embrace it, because modern zoos have made great progress in the service of conservation, both in the zoo setting and in the wild, through innovative research, professional training, inspirational public education and improvements in animal wellbeing.

“Gerry and his early team had pioneered much of this, and Durrell will continue its ground-breaking work through Jersey Zoo.”

The name change only refers to the Jersey park, meaning that the global organisation, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, will not be affected.