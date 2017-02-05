Youth Service Gets Bronze Accreditation

The Jersey Youth Service has been awarded with bronze level accreditation by UK experts. The organisation provides a wide range of personal and social development opportunities for young people in the island.

Principal Youth Offers, Mark Capern, says the service has been commended for having quality training and passionate staff:

‘This service in Jersey really does deliver some fantastic work with young people. What was evident in the inspection that we had was a good solid staff team. The volunteers that help us expand our work and keep our work at the level it is.’

He says it’s great news.

‘We are rated alongside other youth organisations in the UK, because it’s nationally accredited. So you know, we’ve done really well. We’ve got to the bronze and there’s a silver and gold we’ll be working to over the next few months.’