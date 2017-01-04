Jersey Was Warmer and Wetter In 2016

Jersey’s weather was warmer, wetter and sunnier than average in 2016.

The average temperature for the year was 12.4°C – slightly more than the 30 year average of 12.9°C between 1981 and 2010.

There was significantly more sunshine than average though – with the island bathing in more than 2,150 hours of light.

The average for a year is 1,986.

But Jersey also saw some rain – 923 millimetres between January and December, to be precise.

That is much more than the yearly average of 874 millimetres.

It also rained on 191 days last year. The average is 179.