Jersey To Capitalise At Paris Farm Show

One of the world’s largest agricultural shows is the perfect opportunity for local producers to expand into new markets, according to the Economic Development Minister.

700,000 people – including world leaders and politicians – are expected to flock to the Paris event over the next week.

Jersey Royals, lobsters, oysters and other local products will be on display.

Senator Lyndon Farnham says the current climate means networking with potential European business partners is more important than ever:

”At the moment the majority of our exports go to the UK, but as we approach Brexit we think it’s very important that we are well placed to continue to do business with France and Europe and hopefully build on that.

”We have some of the finest products in the world so it’s only right that we have a prime spot at the show.

”Gatherings such as these can be very productive because we are all meeting with common interests in that we want to promote our products, promote our country.

”I think it will be a very productive couple of days for Jersey.”