Jersey Teachers May Strike Over Pay
29th November 2017
Jersey teachers could strike if their pay is not improved.
That is the warning from the General Secretary of the National Education Union, who has been in the island to talk to members about the offer of a 2% wage rise.
It has been rejected – with calls for a 5% increase.
Kevin Courtney says the government needs to act quickly to prevent action.
“There is an unhappiness amongst teachers about the way they are being treated in the pay settlement. The possibility that we will move to a further stage in the dispute is very real.”
He has also criticised the States for making his members wait so long for an offer.
“The pay claim we are talking about is the one that should have started on 1 January this year. We are nearly to the end of the year without getting this resolved. That is money that has not gone into pay packets, we are hoping for some movement. We then want quicker movement on next year’s pay claim.”
The high workload put on teachers in the island was also raised and discussed in yesterday’s meeting.
Gen Sec @cyclingkev meets Chair of Jersey Education Scrutiny Committee @LouDoublet before our meeting tonight. pic.twitter.com/WmATpmYJBN
— NEU South West (NUT) (@NEU_NUT_SWest) November 28, 2017